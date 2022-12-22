PORT-AU-PRINCE — Authorities have arrested a high-ranking Haitian police official and a former soldier for their alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the Haitian National Police (PNH) said. In addition, the agency said via its Facebook page, it is looking for 11 other police officers in connection with the case.

The arrested are Emmanuel Louis, a divisional police inspector, and Miradieu Faustin, the ex-soldier. During the arrest, police confiscated from Louis’ home three gun licenses in the name of Jhon Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator currently in jail in the United States for his alleged role in the July 2021 murder.

Faustin works for a local commercial company as head of security.

