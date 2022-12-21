As part of an international effort to stifle Haitian gangs, Canada continues to impose sanctions on financial and political elites said to be behind the criminal acts. This time, the sanctions are against Listz Quitel and Berto Dorcé — two formerly high ranking government officials long linked to criminal wrongdoing — for allegedly abusing their power to protect and enable the gangs, including through money laundering.

On Dec. 19, Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs said Quitel and Dorcé used their positions in Haiti’s government to support armed criminal gangs. Until about two months ago, Quitel was Haiti’s Minister of the Interior and Dorcé was Minister of Justice.

“Canada has reason to believe that these individuals are using their status as prominent members of the economic elite in Haiti to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption,” Canadian officials said in the statement provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Overview: Canada sanctioned Haitian politicians Listz Quitel and Berto Dorcé for allegedly using their positions to protect and enable armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering.

