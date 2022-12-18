PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti is launching a cholera vaccination campaign starting Dec. 18 to immunize millions of residents most vulnerable around the capital and central regions of the country, officials said.

“The arrival of oral vaccines in Haiti is a step in the right direction,” Lauré Adrien of the Ministry of Health and Population (MSPP) said in a statement released to the public. “We are integrating this tool into our national strategy, which includes surveillance, water and sanitation interventions, social mobilization and treatment.”

People living in the Port-au-Prince neighborhoods of Cité Soleil, Delmas, Tabarre, Carrefour and the Center department city Mirebalais — areas with the majority of reported cholera cases— will receive the vaccine first, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said. The international organization gave Haiti 1.17 million doses of an oral vaccine, Euvichol, to carry out the mass vaccination effort.

Overview: Haiti launches a cholera vaccination campaign that targets millions of residents in Port-au-Prince or in the country’s center regions to protect them from the outbreak of the disease.

