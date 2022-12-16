Claudine Gay will become the first Black and second woman president of Harvard University on July 1, 2023, the institution announced Dec. 15. The daughter of Haitian immigrants is known for her leadership and scholarly writings on democracy and political participation.

“As a woman of color, as a daughter of immigrants, if my presence in this role affirms someone's sense of belonging at Harvard, that is a great honor,” Gay said in a video released to the public after her election to the position.

“And for those who are beyond our gates, if this prompts them to look anew at Harvard — to consider new possibilities for themselves and their futures, then my appointment will have meaning for me that goes beyond words,” Gay said.

Overview: Harvard University has appointed Claudine Gay as president of the the world-renowned institution. She is a leader, a scholar and the daughter of Haitian immigrants.

