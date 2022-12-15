When V.T. came to the United States in 2019 on one of many trips to visit friends and family, he genuinely planned to go back to Port-au-Prince. But with few employment options in Haiti’s capital, a daughter to feed and send to school, and extended family members in need of some financial support, V.T. decided to overstay his tourist visa.

For years, V.T., who asked that his full name not be disclosed to minimize backlash, used the documents of friends to earn a living. With them, he was able to work in manufacturing for $12, then $14 per hour. His employers knew his situation, but chose to hire him anyway.

“When you work under a false name, you are a little bit afraid,” he said. “Some people in the agency or in the company where you're working consider you a little bit differently.”

Overview: Haitian immigrants, even those with legal authorization to be in the U.S., often choose to stay under the radar of authorities as immigration complexities, language and lack of money leave them especially vulnerable.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.