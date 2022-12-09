Organizer Kenny Altidor, Haitian American muralist and artist, from A.K Arts at the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair treatment of Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Times.

Reverend Daniel Ulysse, 63, speaks (with organizer Kenny Altidor from A.K Arts) at the protest at the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair treatment of Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Ulysse is also a member of L’A.S.C.H Haiti and Haitian. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Times.

Activists, various Haitians Organizations (A.K Art, L’A.S.C.H Haiti, Dedicated People's Foundation for the Development of Haiti, etc) and people gathered around the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair treatment of Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Times.

A protester at the demonstration for the mass deportation and unfair treatment of Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022 at the Dominican Consulate in NYC. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Times.

A protester at the demonstration for the mass deportation and unfair treatment of Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022 at the Dominican Consulate in NYC. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Times.

A Haitian protester chants at the demonstration for the mass deportation and unfair treatment of Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022 at the Dominican Consulate in NYC. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Times.

Gonald Moncion, Haitian, is the organizer of the protest about the mass deportation and unfair treatment of Haitian migrants in the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022 at the Dominican Consulate in NYC. Moncion said they came “to the Dominican consulate to let them (Dominican government) know it's unacceptable what they're doing.” Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Times.

