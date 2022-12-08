Chef Gregory Gourdet working in Kann_s kitchen- Sydnie Edelman

Sousòl bar-Zach Lewis

Sousòl lounge with picture of Jean Michel Basquiat taken by Photographer Paige Powell- Zach Lewis_

By Noah Augustin

Inside a corner brick building in Portland, Oregon, brews what some are calling a “future for Haitian cuisine” – the only indication of ties to Haiti being two palm trees out front.

Kann, the vision of award winning chef Gregory Gourdet, opened earlier this year in the Pacific Northwest. Already, it has made the list of Esquire magazine’s best new restaurants in America for 2022 and is considered among the first fine dining venues serving Haitian cuisine.

