PORT-AU-PRINCE — It took Jeannot 25 years to build a life in the Dominican Republic and just one night for it all to disappear, leaving him and his family in Haiti, homeless in the country he left nearly three decades prior.

Jeannot, a pseudonym The Haitian Times is using to protect the man’s identity, recounted how Dominican authorities came into his home in Las Americas, an area not too far from the capital Santo Domingo. That night, May 19, Jeannot, his pregnant wife and their four children were in the house he had bought land years ago to build on when they heard strange noises.

“We were home in bed when cars surrounded the house,” Jeannot, 42 years old, said. “There was a dog at the entrance of the house. They killed it. They barged into the house, beat and slapped us, handcuffed us, then put us in a car.”

Overview: Recent clashes between Haitian residents and Dominican migration authorities at the Haiti-Dominican Republic northeastern border crossing are the latest sign of tensions rising.

