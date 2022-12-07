Haitian art is put on display all around the city in the form of art installations, exhibits and murals during Miami Art Week.

Below are some photos between Dec. 1 and Dec 2. of Haitian art at The Haitian Cultural Center, Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami and Española Way.

Hervé Sabin explains how he was going through difficult time because of with political turmoil in Haiti and incorporated his handwritten thoughts on paper into his 2019 mixed media on plywood art piece titled "Poliphilo Self Portrait" on Dec. 2, 2022. (Ashley Miznazi/The Haitian Times)

Edouard Duval-Carrié, a Haitian born Miami-Dade resident and artist created “Trapeze Contortionists” an installation on Española Way, a historic street in South Beach. The suspended work incorporates 15 silhouettes of dancers, cut from lightweight aluminum. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Close up of silhouette aluminum dancer in the sky created by Edouard Duval-Carrié, a Haitian born Miami-Dade resident. (Ashley Miznazi/The Haitian Times)

"Global Borderless Caribbean XIV" wall text listing artists in the exhibit at The Little Haiti Cultural Center. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Part of a seven figure piece by Yrneh Gabon Brown at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Friday Dec. 2, 2022. (Ashley Miznazi/The Haitian Times)

A singer performs with Rara-Lakay during a set at the opening of the The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami gallery on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

The ink and wood carving on panel is a sculpture by Didier William imagined as a totem inspired by Vodou. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Portraits taken by Leah Gordon, a European photographer, in Jacmel of revelers making carnival preparations. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Attendees read the wall text at the entrance of MOCA's Miami Art Week general public opening and reception Dec. 1, 2022. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

