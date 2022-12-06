Haitians living in the United States through Nov. 6 can now apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and designates from July 2022 who had already been granted the federal immigration status will have it extended through 2024, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

More than 100,000 Haitians stand to benefit from the updated policy that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced Dec. 5, according to immigration advocates and politicians. Among those potential beneficiaries are those Haitian immigrants who entered the U.S. in fall 2021 through Del Rio, Texas, crossing as temporary parolees or seeking asylum.

“This is a momentous win for the Haitian community,” said Guerline Jozef, Executive Director of The Haitian Bridge Alliance, a San Diego-based group that led advocacy for the policy change on behalf of Haitian immigrants.

Overview: Biden administration extends TPS 18 months for those in July 2022 designation and expands coverage for newer arrivals up through November 6, 2022.

