As part of a broad effort to stifle Haiti’s gang crisis, the United States sanctioned two more Haitian politicians — Rony Celestin and Richard Lenine Hervé Fourcand — who allegedly abused their power to advance drug trafficking.

On Dec. 2, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) froze the U.S.-based financial assets of Celestin, a current Haitian senator, and Fourcand, a former senator. According to OFAC, Celestin used his political position to move drugs from Venezuela to Haiti, then on to the U.S. and The Bahamas. Fourcand used his own airplane to transport drugs through southern Haiti and attempted to put people into government positions to facilitate trafficking activities.

People who engage in certain transactions with Celestin and Fourcands may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an enforcement action, OFAC stated.

Overview: The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on two Haitian Senators suspected in the drug trade and financially supporting gangs in Haiti.

