In the fall of 2018, as Haiti careened into peyi lok brought on by the latest political upheaval, I began to ponder my future at The Haitian Times. By 2019, I’d convinced myself it was time to step away from this publication I had founded and helped nurture for almost two decades.

A year later, as the world went into its own lockdown, spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was made for me to stay put. There was simply no way I could leave the community at the most momentous time since The Haitian Times founding in 1999.

Almost overnight, we went from a three-person operation to a staff of nearly 20 today. Since that fateful March 2020, I’ve worked the hardest ever in my life. And I’m not a low-energy person, those who know me even faintly would quickly confirm.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.