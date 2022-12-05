haiti flag, Haitian diaspora, haitian Americans
Haitian flag displayed during an event. Haitian Times file photo.

In the fall of 2018, as Haiti careened into peyi lok brought on by the latest political upheaval, I began to ponder my future at The Haitian Times. By 2019, I’d convinced myself it was time to step away from this publication I had founded and helped nurture for almost two decades. 

A year later, as the world went into its own lockdown, spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was made for me to stay put. There was simply no way I could leave the community at the most momentous time since The Haitian Times founding in 1999. 

Almost overnight, we went from a three-person operation to a staff of nearly 20 today. Since that fateful March 2020, I’ve worked the hardest ever in my life. And I’m not a low-energy person, those who know me even faintly would quickly confirm.  

Garry Pierre-Pierre

Garry Pierre-Pierre is a Pulitzer-prize winning, multimedia and entrepreneurial journalist. In 1999, he left the New York Times to launch the Haitian Times, a New York-based English-language publication serving the Haitian Diaspora. He is also the co-founder of the City University Graduate School of Journalism‘s Center for Community and Ethnic Media and a senior producer at CUNY TV.