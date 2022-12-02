PORT-AU-PRINCE — In June 2021, a house for people living with disabilities in Delmas 2 went up in flames during a clash between police and the G9 Famille & Allies gang. Residents of the group home accused the police of setting the fire after officers blamed the disabled for “tolerating” the bandits around the camp.

In moments, scores of amputees, the blind, quadriplegics, deaf-mutes and others living with disabilities were left homeless.

"The insecurity took everything away from us, we only saved our lives," a survivor told reporters, soon after taking refuge in a Pétion-Ville communal school. "They came to shoot us. It's the state that isn't doing its job, it's not us disabled people who have to pay [the price].”

