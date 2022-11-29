An artist’s depiction of Tante Toya via Wikipedia - “Victoria Montou” entry

BROOKLYN – Earlier this month, Haitian historian Bayyinah Bello made a stop here for another edition of the Sheroes book tour. This time, Bello discussed The Woman King, the new film about an all-woman army starring Viola Davis, and its similarities to Haiti’s own fierce female warrior, Agbaraya Toya — commonly called Tante Toya of Gran Toya.

Bello, a professor and founder of Fondasyon Felicitee, imparted knowledge about this warrior to a convivial crowd at Grandchamps restaurant. The Nov. 4 gathering was organized by Frantz Derenoncourt Jr., publisher of the Sheroes title under Thorobred Books.

Overview: The Woman King film release reminds us of Haiti’s Tante Toya, the Dahomey warrior who trained Jean-Jacques Dessalines and took part in Haiti’s revolution.

