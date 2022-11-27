PORT-AU-PRINCE — Harington Rigaud, a divisional police commissioner with Haiti’s National Police (PNH), was shot dead in the Pétion-Ville neighborhood and his driver kidnapped during an attack over the weekend.

Rigaud, 50, was shot in the head in a vehicle on Route des Frères, in front of the School of The Magistrature on Nov. 25, according to Gary Desrosiers, a PNH spokesperson who confirmed the shooting. The attackers then fled with Rigaud’s vehicle, taking the driver with them. The School of the Magistrature is next door to the Police Académie where Rigaud was teaching.

In his role as a divisional commissioner, Rigaud led the National Academy, which trains PNH inspectors and commissioners. Last week, he was planning for the graduation ceremony of a fifth cohort of police commissioners. On Friday, Desrosiers said, Rigaud had spent the day Friday teaching before being shot.

Overview: A Haitian National Police leader, Harington Rigaud, was killed Nov. 25 in Pétion-ville and his driver kidnapped during the attack.

