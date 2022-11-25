Despite the ongoing violence in Port-au-Prince, scores of Brazil fans gathered in different spots in the capital to watch their team’s opening game in the 2022 World Cup against Serbia on Nov. 24. Supporters went home celebrating after Brazil won the match 2-0. All pictures were taken at Place Boyer and Rue Panaméricaine, both in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times.

Baz Ti Zanmi, or Friends Crew, decorated Rue Panaméricaine with Brazilian and Argentinian flags to help create an electrifying atmosphere for the two teams' supporters. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Lot of smiles in Place Boyer as the soccer fans watch Brazil defeat Serbia. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Two men holding a ripped white and blue piece of clothing, one of them with a look of disgust on his face. Brazil's rivals, Argentina, colors are white and blue. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

A Brazil supporter raises her hands with her eyes locked to the game. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Soccer fans attentively watching the game with smiles and worried looks on their faces — or with a blank face. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Some supporters did not watch the game on an empty stomach. Griot was served. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

There was a game-like atmosphere at Place Boyer as one supporter showed his belly like he was watching the game at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

A woman flashes a smile for the camera. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Although this Brazil fan is bald, he still managed to come with an iconic hairstyle to show his support for the five-time World Cup champions. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Two women dyed their hair green to express their full support for Brazil during the 2022 World Cup. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

A Brazil fan wrapped in his team's flag and sporting his team's durag. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Pressed against each other, some soccer fans raise their hands in the air at a packed Place Boyer. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Eyes toward the screen, cup in mouth, Haitians watch Brazil go against Serbia in the 2022 World Cup. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

