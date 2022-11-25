Despite the ongoing violence in Port-au-Prince, scores of Brazil fans gathered in different spots in the capital to watch their team’s opening game in the 2022 World Cup against Serbia on Nov. 24. Supporters went home celebrating after Brazil won the match 2-0. All pictures were taken at Place Boyer and Rue Panaméricaine, both in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times.
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.
Marvens Compere is a documentary filmmaker and still photographer based in Haiti. Over the past 9 years, Marvens has worked on a variety of projects, primarily for international and national non-profit organizations.