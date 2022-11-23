CAP-HAITIEN — Some people support a country’s team in the World Cup because it’s their place of birth. Others because their favorite athlete plays for a contender. Still others like a team’s style of play.

But in Haiti this year, many soccer fans are shouting “Go, Canada!” because the Canucks have sanctioned at least eight Haitian politicians who allegedly have ties to the gangs behind Haiti’s skyrocketing crime. While the majority of Haitians still show the most fervor for longtime favorites Argentina and Brazil, the Canadians have curried favor from the political match also underway.

Michelet Jerome, an electrical engineer from Port-au-Prince, is one of those fans who’ll cheer for Canada when it steps on the field Nov. 23 to face Belgium at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Overview: In Haiti, some football fans are rooting for Canada in the World Cup because the superpower began sanctioning Haitian politicians allegedly linked to Haiti’s gangs.

