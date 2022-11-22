Djenane Saint Juste, a Port-au-Prince native, first considered moving to the Midwest from California when she learned that Minneapolis-St. Paul would tick off the boxes on her list for how she wanted to raise her child. Even better, the single mother heard she might be able to receive a scholarship for graduate school.

What tipped her decision in favor, though, was a growing community of Haitian youngsters being adopted from Haiti. Turns out, the 2010 earthquake in Haiti had speeded up the process for a number of white Minnesotans adopting children from Haiti. Saint Juste reasoned that those children would see little diversity and miss their culture living in a Minnesota suburb. As a dancer and educator, she wanted to fill that gap.

Saint Juste followed through with her move with her son to the Midwest. She won a scholarship and graduated with a MAEd from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul.

Overview: Minneapolis-St. Paul is home to a small group of Haitian artists who bring creativity to the area and their lives.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.