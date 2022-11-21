In a campaign to expel undocumented Haitians, the Dominican Republic has been delaying, detaining or questioning darker-skinned U.S. citizens, the U.S. State Department said.

In a warning to travelers issued November 19, the State Department said Dominican migration agents have targeted those believed to be undocumented migrants as they look particularly for people of Haitian descent. Dominican officials do not always respect travelers’ legal status in the Dominican Republic or nationality, according to the Dominican media.

“These actions may lead to increased interaction with Dominican authorities, especially for darker skinned U.S. citizens and U.S. citizens of African descent,” said the State Department alert. “There are reports that detainees are kept in overcrowded detention centers, without the ability to challenge their detention, and without access to food or restroom facilities, sometimes for days at a time, before being released or deported to Haiti.”

Overview: Dominican Migration has stopped darker-skinned U.S. citizens traveling to the D.R. to find undocumented Haitians and return them to Haiti.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.