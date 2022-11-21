PORT-AU-PRINCE — Interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, already embroiled in controversy in his current role, has appointed himself as the successor to one of two ministers he fired by decree last week. The two former ministers were sanctioned after the adoption of the United Nations Resolution 2653, which accuses them of involvement in activities that threaten Haiti’s security.

“We want to revitalize the Ministry of the Interior and Territorial Communities,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter after his installation as the new Minister of the Interior on Nov. 14. “We are counting on the collaboration of all the employees, their sense [of] duty and self-sacrifice for quality services to the population.”

Haitians pounced on Henry’s firing of the ministers, with some saying the move and the sanctions triggering it mean very little for ordinary people and only spotlights how the government is in such disarray, Henry asked for an armed intervention from the international community.

Overview: Prime Minister Ariel Henry has appointed himself as the successor to one of two ministers he fired after they were sanctioned by the US and Canada, prompting more questions about the continuing disarray of his government.

