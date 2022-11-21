PORT-AU-PRINCE — In the past few days, Canada has taken the lead in sanctioning and freezing the financial accounts of six Haitian politicians, including those of former president Michel Martelly and his two prime Ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant, on suspicion of their alleged involvement with gangs in Haiti.

The sanctions were imposed Nov. 20 for the politicians’ participation in financing armed gangs and corruption. Canadian journalist Louis Blouin first reported the information, which was then confirmed on Twitter by the Canadian Ambassador to Haiti, Sébastien Carrière.

Carrière said the names will be formally published on his country’s Foreign Policy site.

