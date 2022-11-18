MIAMI — Title 42, a federal policy used during the pandemic to bar and expel migrants mainly at the US-Mexico border, was blocked by a federal judge this week. This policy, conjured by the Trump administration and continued under Biden, drew controversy over whether it should be used to turn away migrants seeking an asylum hearing.

“This is a huge victory and one that literally has life-and-death stakes,” said Lee Gelernt, the lead American Civil Liberties Union lawyer on the Title 42 federal case in a statement. “We have said all along that using Title 42 against asylum seekers was inhumane and driven purely by politics.”

The Department Homeland Security has requested five weeks to prepare for change for “an orderly transition to new policies at the border,” so details are still emerging about what the ruling mean for Haitians who had been turned away or might be arriving at the southern border.

