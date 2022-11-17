PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s gas stations continued to sell fuel with no significant disruption, five days after a powerful gang lifted a two-month blockade of the road to the country's main fuel storage facility. The fuel pump reopening, which began Nov. 11, brought relief to millions, who were forced to restrict or altogether halt activities across all areas of daily life.
“This is good news,” said Marc André Deriphonse, president of the National Association of Service Station Owners (ANAPROSS). “We made sure that all the fuel pumps could have the gas and operate simultaneously. We went to several places and found that the distribution took place in order.”
Murdith Joseph is a social worker and journalist. She studied at the State University of Haiti and Maurice Communication. She first worked as a journalist presenter and reporter for Radio Sans Fin (RSF) then as a journalist reporter for Radio tele pacific and writting for the daily Le National. Today she joined the Haitian Times team and covers the news in Port-Au-Prince-Haiti.