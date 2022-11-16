Haiti’s closest neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has intensified the expulsion of Haitians – sending at least 108,000 across the shared border this year – as its leaders insist they cannot be “asked to do more” to help Haiti.

A variety of organizations have provided an array of statistics about the number returned, with differences in the time periods they compiled information.

Between August and October, the DR repatriated 60,204 Haitians, bringing the total number for this year to 108,436, a spokesman for the DR President’s office, Homero Figueroa, said in a Nov.9 tweet.

An estimated 8,660 have been sent back across the border, with 1,500 turned away, in October alone, according to GARR, which in French stands for Support Group for Repatriated and Refugees, a watchdog and advocacy group. In the October report, GARR said the repatriated include 1,732 women, 6,442 men, 79 girls and 306 boys.

From Oct. 17 to 24, GARR reported, at least 5,000 Haitians were returned.

In all, GARR stated, between 300 and 700 Haitians are returned daily from various regional cities bordering the two countries, such as Cornillon, Savanette and Fonds-Verrettes, through the land border.

GARR said the DR is also violating repatriation rules between the two countries that ban repatriation after 6 p.m.

