Haiti’s closest neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has intensified the expulsion of Haitians – sending at least 108,000 across the shared border this year – as its leaders insist they cannot be “asked to do more” to help Haiti.
A variety of organizations have provided an array of statistics about the number returned, with differences in the time periods they compiled information.
- Between August and October, the DR repatriated 60,204 Haitians, bringing the total number for this year to 108,436, a spokesman for the DR President’s office, Homero Figueroa, said in a Nov.9 tweet.
- An estimated 8,660 have been sent back across the border, with 1,500 turned away, in October alone, according to GARR, which in French stands for Support Group for Repatriated and Refugees, a watchdog and advocacy group. In the October report, GARR said the repatriated include 1,732 women, 6,442 men, 79 girls and 306 boys.
- From Oct. 17 to 24, GARR reported, at least 5,000 Haitians were returned.
- In all, GARR stated, between 300 and 700 Haitians are returned daily from various regional cities bordering the two countries, such as Cornillon, Savanette and Fonds-Verrettes, through the land border.
GARR said the DR is also violating repatriation rules between the two countries that ban repatriation after 6 p.m.
To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.
When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.
Join now or renew to get:
— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports
— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)
— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields
— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture
— Membership merch, perks and special invitations
First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.
If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.