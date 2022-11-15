The newest Morris Heights Health Center location is at 1095 Flatbush Ave. Photo by Larisa Karr.

BROOKLYN — When Winnie Deshommes arrived in Flatbush from Haiti, she was grieving and unsure what to do about her health.

Back home, she had suffered two miscarriages. Now in a new country, she was barely able to navigate around because of the language barrier to seek information about what had happened to her. Then, she found the newly-opened Morris Heights Health Clinic (MHHC) on Flatbush Ave.

“I don’t speak English, so I found a lot of help there,” said Deshommes, a Flatbush resident who is searching for work. “From the executives to the personnel, they gave good services and I will always go whenever I can.”

