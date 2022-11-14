PORT-AU-PRINCE — Twenty-two people have died of cholera in Kenscoff, a commune of Pétion-Ville, in a 9-day period, a local official told The Haitian Times. The deaths are among nearly 700 confirmed cases and 7,201 suspected cases that national health authorities reported last week.

Massillon Jean, Kenscoff’s interim executive agent, said the 22 deaths happened in different parts of his commune between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8. Three people died in the section of Grand-Fond, two others in Soursailles and 17 in the Bellefontaine area. He said more than 80 other people were infected.

People cannot seek treatment because of kidnappings and killings taking place in the area, Jean said.

Overview: Twenty-two people have died of cholera in Kenscoff, Haiti, from Oct.31 to Nov. 8, prompting Kenscoff officials to set up a management team that includes community health agents.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.