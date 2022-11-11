Edwige Casimir, a vodou and folk dance painter, died in his sleep Oct. 6 at his Port-au-Prince's home from complications of COVID-19, according to his wife.

“It was such a big shock,” Sophia Casimir told The Haitian Times. “He was fine, but during the night, I checked on him to see if he was okay. He was not moving. I took his pulse, checked his vital signs, but he had left us.”

Edwige Casimir had been diagnosed with heart problems in 2019, she said. Two months ago, he contracted COVID-19, which caused two cardiac arrests and led to him being hospitalized.

Overview: Edwige Casimir, a vodou and folk dance painter, died in his sleep last month in Port-au-Prince. Casimir began painting at age 12. His painting technique earned him the title of ‘Black Picasso’ in Colombia, where many of his works were exhibited.

