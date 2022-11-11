PORT-AU-PRINCE — Eighteen films by emerging Haitian directors are available for viewing free of charge to the public, as part of the new filmmaking contest called the Boyo Film Festival.

The general public can view the films on boyofilms.com, which aims to uncover emerging filmmakers who explore stories about life in Haiti and shoot their 45-minute works in the country. The contest style festival took place over several months and ended in October, but the films can be viewed on the website for some time.

“Young people could have a lot of talent, but do not have the opportunity to showcase their ability,” Samuel Dameus, founder of Faces Of Haïti, told The Haitian Times. “It’s necessary to set up a solid platform to promote and encourage the production and distribution of new films by Haitian directors.”

Overview: The Boyo Film Festival will be held online for the public to view the films. Also, anyone who has a film can propose it to the organizing committee to be included.

