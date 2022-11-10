MIAMI — Voters headed to the polls to cast ballots for Haitians in local, statewide and federal races in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022.

Here are photos from polling locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County followed by Marleine Bastien’s watch party for her victory for Miami Dade County Commissioner:

Carline Gele (left) and Santcha Etienne (right) stand in front of the parking lot at North Miami Public Library on election day. They provide Creole language assistance for voters who ask. "Inflation, assistance, health care, those are the issues I'm hearing most from my Haitian brothers and sisters," Gele said. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Carline Gele (left) and Santcha Etienne (right). (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Joseph Farine, 80, receives Marleine Bastien County Commission fliers from campaigners when he walks to North Miami Public Library to vote. Carline Gele can go inside with him and sign a notarization to provide Farine language assistance at the polls. (Haitian Times/ Ashley Miznazi)

Deborah Carter holds a sign outside the voting poll at North Miami Library. "Voting is my right. Housing and criminal justice are important to me," Carter said. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Carline Gele and Joseph Farine walk into the voting booth at North Miami Library. They learn that he is not at his designated precinct, which is required, on election day. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Carline Gele stands in front of the Desiline Victor Voting Wing at North Miami Public Library on November 8, 2022. "Just because you don't have an interest in politics does not mean politics doesn't have an interest in you. It governs your life so you better have something to say about it," Gele said.



The Desiline Victor Voting Wing is named after a then-102 year old Haitian women who was willing to wait seven hours to vote for President Barack Obama's second term. Gele, who has been helping at the polls for 18 years, was there that day handing out sandwiches and keeping those in line hydrated. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Joseph Farine walked to the nearest poll, but does not have a car. As it begins raining, Carline Gele maps to Farine's designated polls. It was a seven minute drive away, but would've been an over 30 minute walk. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Joseph Farine, Carline Gele and other voters walk into Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church to cast their ballot on November 8, 2022. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Joseph Farine waves his hands as he walks outside of voting at Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church. He holds a Marleine Bastien flier. "She's a good person," Farine said. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Margarette Nerette holds face poster of Val Demings at North Miami Public Library on November 8, 2022. Demings lost her race for US Senator later in the night. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Caption: Marie Celestin gets out of her car with her sister to go vote at Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church on November 8, 2022. "It's our right to do it and it will benefit a lot of people, especially those who can not vote. I'm voting for equality," Celestin said.

Anne Marie Destines hands Bien Aime fliers to voters coming into the polls at Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church on November 8, 2022. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Anne Marie Destines (front) hands Bien Aime fliers to voters coming into the polls at Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church on November 8, 2022. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Marc Jeannoel outside of North Miami Public Library on November 8, 2022. "Representation matters, it is important," Jeannoel said. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Supporters of Marleine Bastien watch Val Demings concession speech at the Holiday Inn Miami on November 8, 2022. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Marleine Bastien walks into her watch party with her father Philippe Bastieine at the Holiday Inn Miami on November 8, 2022. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Marleine Bastien greets supporters who surround her after her victory speech at the Holiday Inn Miami on November 8, 2022. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Paul Namphy (right) cheers, while video-recording Marleine Bastien's victory speech for District 2 Miami Dade County Commissioner. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Jean Monestime congratulates Marleine at her watch party at the Holiday Inn Miami on November 8, 2022. "It's a sweet day for Miami-Dade county, it's a sweet day for the people Marleine has been fighting for. Working families, immigrants, those who are sometimes without voices, today is a sweet day for them," Monestime said. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)



William D.C. Clark, Marleine Bastien's opponent in the primaries endorsed her for the midterm election.



"I was offered a significant amount of money from her opponent, money that people don't normally turn down. But one thing about me, I want to stand on the side of righteousness. On the side of what is right," Clark said.



"I'm very proud to be applauded as winning team in spite of all odds with a man who got $1.8 million from developers," Clark added. "But when they give you that kind of money, you're beholding to them instead into people,"

Gepsie M. Metellus, Executive Director of Sant La was among several high profile community leaders who came to support Bastien. She watches the election results come in for the state of Florida from the Holiday Inn Miami on November 8, 2022. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.