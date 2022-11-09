Haitian American candidates and those representing large swaths of Haitian constituents took home victories in the midterm elections for the most part as results trickled in past midnight.

Two officials, Assembly members Rodneyse Bichotte and Clyde Vanel, ran uncontested, taking more than 80% of the vote; while Brooklyn Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus’ race is still too close to call. Her opponent was leading with a little over 700 votes at the time of this writing.

“When we say count every vote. We mean it literally,” Frontus posted on Twitter. “For those asking: election night Nov. 2020, my Republican opponent was ahead by 2,822 votes with 99% of the scanned votes counted according to an unofficial count on BOE website. As of this morning, my current opponent is ahead by 797 votes with 94.96% of scanners reported.”

Take a look below for a round-up of results in key races:

Congress

Incumbent: Congressmember Yvette D. Clarke, Democrat

Challenger: Menachem M. Raitport, Republican

Results: Clarke wins with roughly 60% of the vote.

NYS State Senate

Incumbent: Senator Kevin Parker, Democrat

Challenger: David Alexis, Republican

Results: Parker wins with roughly 66% of the vote.

NYS State Assembly

Incumbent: Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, Democrat

Challenger: Not applicable

Results: Bichotte wins uncontested with 81% of the vote

Incumbent: Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre

Challenger: Christopher Sperber

Results: Jean-Pierre wins with roughly 48% of the vote.

Incumbent: Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages, Democrat

Challenger: Cara J. Castronuova, Republican

Results: Solages wins with roughly 54% of the vote.

Incumbent: Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, Democrat

Challenger: Alec Brook-Krasny, Republican

Results: Alec Brook-Krasny projected to win with about 45% of the vote.

Incumbent: Assemblymember Clyde Vanel, Democrat

Challenger: Not applicable

Results: Vanel wins uncontested with roughly 84% of the vote