By Onz Chéry and Murdith Joseph & Juhakenson Blaise

CAP-HAITIEN — The United States and Canada’s travel ban on long-time politicians Youri Latortue and Joseph Lambert for their alleged drug trafficking activities and ties to gangs is drawing some hope from residents of Haiti and raising new questions from observers.

"Besides Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue who would have taken actions against democracy, I am sure that there are other actors who are involved but who keep a low profile," said Nickson Atis, who studied law and international relations.

Overview: The United States and Canada sanctions on Haiti’s Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue on suspicion of drug trafficking and ties to criminal gangs does let go far enough, some residents say.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.