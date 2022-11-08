IMMOKALEE, Fla.— The rural town of Immokalee is easy to miss when driving through Alligator Alley. Along this two-lane stretch of roadway in Florida’s southwest, the tall marsh grass and locals casting fishing lines into the swampy waterways are easier to spot.

But the eye deceives. Located just under an hour from Fort Myers, with low oaks, roosters crowing, mom-and-pops, Dollar General stores and small churches, Immokalee is home to 25,000 people. Most of the dwellers are immigrants from South America and Haiti.

Their job: Growing produce to feed America.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.