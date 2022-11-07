The United States Department of State announced today a reward of $3 million for information leading to the capture of three alleged gang leaders involved in the armed kidnapping of 16 Americans in October 2021.

The Nov. 7 announcement came as the Department of Justice brought charges against seven leaders of five Haitian gangs. Three of the charges are for the kidnapping of the Christian missionaries, held for 61 days before escaping. The other four charges are against gang leaders accused of kidnapping additional U.S. citizens in Haiti.

“The charges unsealed today are a reminder of the FBI’s ability to reach criminal actors overseas when crimes are committed against U.S. citizens,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement. “The FBI, with our federal and international partners, will continue to pursue anyone who targets Americans for hostage taking or other violent crimes – wherever they are.”

Overview: Seven Haitian gang leaders charged in relation to last year’s kidnapping of 16 American missionaries — $3 million reward offered for information.

