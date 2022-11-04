NEW YORK METRO
November 4, 2022
The SHEROES book Tour – The Woman King Edition
The Sheroes Book Tour with Professor Bayyinah Bello is back as we uncover the connection between The Woman King and Haitian History! We will uncover the hidden connection between “The Woman King” movie and our very own beloved Haitian Shero, Aunt Tòya.
Friday, Nov. 4, 7:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m.
Grandchamps Restaurant
197 Patchen AvenueBrooklyn, NY 11233
Free event
For reservations, please visit Eventbrite.com
November 4 -18, 2022
Aprann Kreyól – Haitian Creole conversation hour
Join the staff of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library for “Aprann Kreyòl: Haitian Creole Conversation Group.”
This space is for people who would like to learn or practice the Haitian Creole language. In this course, you’ll learn the Creole alphabet, pronunciation and common expressions. It’s a beginner-level course, but all levels are welcome.
Fridays, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
455 Fifth Avenue, Room 304
New York, NY 10016
To register, please visit nypl.org
November 6, 2022 (all weekend of November)
Bonbon Lakay Weekend Dinner Series
Authentic dinner specials available for pick-up from a classic Haitian menu of main dishes, juices and desserts
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Bonbon Lakay
351 5th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11215
For tickets, please visit allevents.in
November 10 – 14 & 21 – 28, 2022
Afro-Haitian with Julio Jean
Journey to the nanm (soul in Haitian Kreyòl) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion through their dances, songs, rhythms and rituals.
From 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance
1368 Fulton Street
Brooklyn NY, 11216
Visit cumbedance.org for ticket purchase
November 10, 2022
Haitian and Hilarious
A New York Comedy Festival Presentation
Features Success Jr. and Plus Pierre
Thursday, Nov. 10, 9:45 p.m.
Carolines on Broadway
1626 Broadway
New York, NY 10036
Visit ticketweb.com for ticket purchase
November 17, 2022
Haiti in Exile: Future of Haiti Summit
The Haitian community here in New York and around the nation have joined together in a new dynamic effort in support of Haiti and its future. November 18th marks a very important date in Haitian History as the final battle of the Revolution. This conference will feature a unique and active network of investors, academia, tech entrepreneurs, celebrities, politicians, and business moguls. The program will gather pioneers from across Haiti and in the United States to address and tackle the challenges that affect Haiti’s future.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House
1 Bowling Green
New York, NY 10004
Free event. For reservations visit Eventbrite
November 19, 2022
Zatrap Haiti Trauma
A Play about the Assassination of Jean-Jacques Dessalines.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 6:00 p.m.
Queens Theatre
14 United Nations Avenue South
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Queens, NY 11368
For tickets, please visit allevents.in
November 19, 2022
Fèt Gede: Haitian Day of the Dead
Honoring the ancestors through music, dance, offerings, and libations
Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 p.m.
Cafe Erzulie
894 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11206
For tickets, please visit Eventbrite.com
November 20, 2022
Dash of Culture Food Expo
Menu reflecting a variety of Haitian flavors and dishes
Sunday, Nov. 20, 6:00 p.m.
1894 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11210
For tickets, visit allevents.in
November 24, 2022
Le Nord en Fête: Tropicana d’Haiti and Nu Look
Thursday, Nov. 24, 10:00 p.m.
Bentley’s Bar & Grill
1370 Ralph Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11236
For tickets, please visit Eventbrite.com
NEW JERSEY
November 4, 2022
Lamp for Haiti Annual Gala and Silent Auction
A celebration of family health with Lamp for Haiti
Friday, Nov. 4, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Montclair State University Conference Center
1 Normal Avenue
Montclair, NJ 07043
For ticket purchase, please visit lampforhaiti.org
November 11, 2022
Haitian Trauma Breakthrough Conference
A conference addressing Haitian Trauma featuring an interesting list of topics and guest speakers
Friday, Nov. 11, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
1034 Jeanette Avenue
Union, NJ 07083
For ticket purchase, please visit Eventbrite.com
November 12, 2022
Teaneck Packathon for Haiti
Hundreds of volunteers will pack meals for school children in Haiti
Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Hope Presbyterian Church
1190 River Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
To register for a packing session, please visit 2022teaneckpackathon.org
FLORIDA
November 5 – 26, 2022
Haitian Folkloric Dance Class
From 1:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212 NE 59th Terrace
Miami, FL 33137
Free event
For reservations, please visit Eventbrite.com
November 13 – 20, 2022
Miami Book Fair
Starting at 3:00 p.m.
Miami Dade College
300 N.E Second Avenue (Freedom Tower, 7th Floor)
Miami, FL 33132
For tickets and more information, visit miamibookfair.com
November 19, 2022
Nou La Pi Red Summit
Avanse Ansanm-organized community space to preserve culture, embrace and activate the Haitian community’s freedom-fighting legacy, and build economic and political power in South Florida’s Haitian Community
Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
FIU Biscayne Bay Campus
3000 NE 151st Street
North Miami, FL 33181
Free event. For reservations, please visit Eventbrite.com
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL
November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2022
Dance Party with Djenane
Family-oriented: Open to all ages and skill levels.
Every Wednesday 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Afoutayi Creators Space
218 7th St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN 55101
See details at the Creator Space
November 3, 10, 17 and 24; November 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022
Virtual Chante ak Fofo! Sing with Fofo!
Singer Florencia “Fofo” Pierre explains the
sounds and songs of Haitian stories.
Every Thursday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Haitian folkloric songs;
Every Saturday 1-2 p.m.: Haitian Vodou songs and culture.
Afoutayi Creators Space
218 7th St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN 55101
For registration, please visit the Creator Space
November 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022
Haitian Dance and Drumming
Separate sessions for kids, teens and adults
Every Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m
Afoutayi Creators Space
218 7th St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN 55101
See details at the Creator Space
November 5, 2022
Rasanble & Refresh
Every first Saturday of the month, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Afoutayi Creators Space
218 7th St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN 55101
For registration, please visit the Creator Space
November 5, 2022
Haitian Happy Hour
A pop-up event with Haitian hot plates by Chez Nadine Catering
and kompas music by StanMix
Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
For details , please visit UNATION
November 5, 2022
Marc Ribot in concert
Mentored by Haitian classical guitarist and composer Frantz Casseus, Ribot appears with Rootless Cosmopolitans
Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m.
The Cedar Cultural Center
416 Cedar Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55454
For more information, see Ribot
CHICAGO
November 12, 2022
Arcade Fire: The “WE” Tour with Special guest Boukman Eksperyans
Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The United Center,
1901 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60612
For tickets, please visit UnitedCenter
Lecture with Patrick Bellegarde-Smith, PhD
Saturday, 4:00 -6:00 p.m.
4410 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60640
To register, go to HAMOC
November 19, 2022
The Long Legacy of Haitian Immigration to the U.S. and Chicago
HAMOC joins with Dr. Courtney Joseph for a presentation and discussion
Saturday, 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.
The Haitian American Museum of Chicago
4410 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60640
To register, go to HAMOC
Ongoing
A Virtual Exhibition: Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe
Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)
Online at HAMOC