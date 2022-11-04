NEW YORK METRO

November 4, 2022

The SHEROES book Tour – The Woman King Edition

The Sheroes Book Tour with Professor Bayyinah Bello is back as we uncover the connection between The Woman King and Haitian History! We will uncover the hidden connection between “The Woman King” movie and our very own beloved Haitian Shero, Aunt Tòya.

Friday, Nov. 4, 7:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m.

Grandchamps Restaurant

197 Patchen AvenueBrooklyn, NY 11233

Free event

For reservations, please visit Eventbrite.com

November 4 -18, 2022

Aprann Kreyól – Haitian Creole conversation hour

Join the staff of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library for “Aprann Kreyòl: Haitian Creole Conversation Group.”

This space is for people who would like to learn or practice the Haitian Creole language. In this course, you’ll learn the Creole alphabet, pronunciation and common expressions. It’s a beginner-level course, but all levels are welcome.

Fridays, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

455 Fifth Avenue, Room 304

New York, NY 10016

To register, please visit nypl.org

November 6, 2022 (all weekend of November)

Bonbon Lakay Weekend Dinner Series

Authentic dinner specials available for pick-up from a classic Haitian menu of main dishes, juices and desserts

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bonbon Lakay

351 5th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

For tickets, please visit allevents.in

November 10 – 14 & 21 – 28, 2022

Afro-Haitian with Julio Jean

Journey to the nanm (soul in Haitian Kreyòl) of Afro-Haitian dance and become acquainted with the different Iwa (gods) in the Vodou religion through their dances, songs, rhythms and rituals.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance

1368 Fulton Street

Brooklyn NY, 11216

Visit cumbedance.org for ticket purchase

November 10, 2022

Haitian and Hilarious

A New York Comedy Festival Presentation

Features Success Jr. and Plus Pierre

Thursday, Nov. 10, 9:45 p.m.

Carolines on Broadway

1626 Broadway

New York, NY 10036

Visit ticketweb.com for ticket purchase

November 17, 2022

Haiti in Exile: Future of Haiti Summit

The Haitian community here in New York and around the nation have joined together in a new dynamic effort in support of Haiti and its future. November 18th marks a very important date in Haitian History as the final battle of the Revolution. This conference will feature a unique and active network of investors, academia, tech entrepreneurs, celebrities, politicians, and business moguls. The program will gather pioneers from across Haiti and in the United States to address and tackle the challenges that affect Haiti’s future.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House

1 Bowling Green

New York, NY 10004

Free event. For reservations visit Eventbrite

November 19, 2022

Zatrap Haiti Trauma

A Play about the Assassination of Jean-Jacques Dessalines.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 6:00 p.m.

Queens Theatre

14 United Nations Avenue South

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Queens, NY 11368

For tickets, please visit allevents.in

November 19, 2022

Fèt Gede: Haitian Day of the Dead

Honoring the ancestors through music, dance, offerings, and libations

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 p.m.

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway

Brooklyn, NY 11206

For tickets, please visit Eventbrite.com

November 20, 2022

Dash of Culture Food Expo

Menu reflecting a variety of Haitian flavors and dishes

Sunday, Nov. 20, 6:00 p.m.

1894 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11210

For tickets, visit allevents.in

November 24, 2022

Le Nord en Fête: Tropicana d’Haiti and Nu Look

Thursday, Nov. 24, 10:00 p.m.

Bentley’s Bar & Grill

1370 Ralph Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11236

For tickets, please visit Eventbrite.com

NEW JERSEY

November 4, 2022

Lamp for Haiti Annual Gala and Silent Auction

A celebration of family health with Lamp for Haiti

Friday, Nov. 4, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Montclair State University Conference Center

1 Normal Avenue

Montclair, NJ 07043

For ticket purchase, please visit lampforhaiti.org

November 11, 2022

Haitian Trauma Breakthrough Conference

A conference addressing Haitian Trauma featuring an interesting list of topics and guest speakers

Friday, Nov. 11, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

1034 Jeanette Avenue

Union, NJ 07083

For ticket purchase, please visit Eventbrite.com

November 12, 2022

Teaneck Packathon for Haiti

Hundreds of volunteers will pack meals for school children in Haiti

Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hope Presbyterian Church

1190 River Road

Teaneck, NJ 07666

To register for a packing session, please visit 2022teaneckpackathon.org

FLORIDA

November 5 – 26, 2022

Haitian Folkloric Dance Class

From 1:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Complex

212 NE 59th Terrace

Miami, FL 33137

Free event

For reservations, please visit Eventbrite.com

November 13 – 20, 2022

Miami Book Fair

Starting at 3:00 p.m.

Miami Dade College

300 N.E Second Avenue (Freedom Tower, 7th Floor)

Miami, FL 33132

For tickets and more information, visit miamibookfair.com

November 19, 2022

Nou La Pi Red Summit

Avanse Ansanm-organized community space to preserve culture, embrace and activate the Haitian community’s freedom-fighting legacy, and build economic and political power in South Florida’s Haitian Community

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

FIU Biscayne Bay Campus

3000 NE 151st Street

North Miami, FL 33181

Free event. For reservations, please visit Eventbrite.com

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL

November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2022

Dance Party with Djenane

Family-oriented: Open to all ages and skill levels.

Every Wednesday 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Afoutayi Creators Space

218 7th St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55101

See details at the Creator Space

November 3, 10, 17 and 24; November 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022

Virtual Chante ak Fofo! Sing with Fofo!

Singer Florencia “Fofo” Pierre explains the

sounds and songs of Haitian stories.

Every Thursday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Haitian folkloric songs;

Every Saturday 1-2 p.m.: Haitian Vodou songs and culture.

Afoutayi Creators Space

218 7th St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55101

For registration, please visit the Creator Space

November 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022

Haitian Dance and Drumming

Separate sessions for kids, teens and adults

Every Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m

Afoutayi Creators Space

218 7th St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55101

See details at the Creator Space

November 5, 2022

Rasanble & Refresh

Every first Saturday of the month, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Afoutayi Creators Space

218 7th St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55101

For registration, please visit the Creator Space

November 5, 2022

Haitian Happy Hour

A pop-up event with Haitian hot plates by Chez Nadine Catering

and kompas music by StanMix

Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Legacy Building

4024 E 46th St,

Minneapolis, MN 55406

For details , please visit UNATION



November 5, 2022



Marc Ribot in concert

Mentored by Haitian classical guitarist and composer Frantz Casseus, Ribot appears with Rootless Cosmopolitans

Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Cedar Cultural Center

416 Cedar Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55454

For more information, see Ribot

CHICAGO

November 12, 2022

Arcade Fire: The “WE” Tour with Special guest Boukman Eksperyans

Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The United Center,

1901 W Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60612

For tickets, please visit UnitedCenter



Lecture with Patrick Bellegarde-Smith, PhD

Saturday, 4:00 -6:00 p.m.

4410 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60640

To register, go to HAMOC

November 19, 2022

The Long Legacy of Haitian Immigration to the U.S. and Chicago

HAMOC joins with Dr. Courtney Joseph for a presentation and discussion

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.

The Haitian American Museum of Chicago

4410 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60640

To register, go to HAMOC

Ongoing



A Virtual Exhibition: Selected Works by Guerrode Aldophe



Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)

Online at HAMOC