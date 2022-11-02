Images by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

Music by @jaybrixofficial (Instagram)



Port-au-Prince — Every year, groups of Vodou worshippers gather inside the capital’s Grand Cemetery to celebrate Fet Gede, the annual festival honoring the ancestors. With candles in hand, Florida perfume in the air, and special foods for the spirits, the throngs stand in front of Baron Samedi with their ceremonial offerings.

During the Nov. 2 celebration, one of “Gede’s children,” as devotees are called, went into labor. After several attempts by medical responders to come inside the cemetery, Vladimir Cheron, a ceremony participant, called for an ambulance to take the servant to the hospital.