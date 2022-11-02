PORT-AU-PRINCE — Along Route de Delmas this past Monday, street vendors set up shop on the sidewalks, once more stacking appliances onto shelves, leaning bed frames and mattresses against walls, and hanging shoes and clothing in the open markets.

One one side of the road, buyers with shopping bags in hand, bargained for prices they could afford. Across the street, another group of buyers surrounded vendors of soft drinks, patés, and leafy teas. Vendors, taking advantage of a few quiet days, hawked their wares, shouting out deals to passersby.

After weeks of inactivity, residents of Delmas, as in other parts of the capital, timidly began returning to their usual activities. Two months after anti-government protests caused schools and businesses to shutter, going back out into the streets is a necessity.

Overview: Haiti’s capital awoke to a quiet Monday as residents across the country returned to a semi-normal activity following two months of anti government protests that have caused schools and businesses disruptions.

