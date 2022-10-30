PORT-AU-PRINCE — Schools in Haiti officially opened on October 3. However, families have kept schoolchildren at home out of fear of violence and the country’s current lockdown as well as a lack of resources. As a result, many children have fallen into a “forced vacation” of sorts, though they’d like to be able to return to school. While in this holding pattern, some youngsters find ways to pass the time. All photos by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times.
Overview:
Since the official opening of school in Haiti on October 3, 2022, many children have fallen into a forced vacation. Some, like ABC in XYZ, have no occupation other than riding a bicycle or playing ball in the street.
Marvens Compere is a documentary filmmaker and still photographer based in Haiti. Over the past 9 years, Marvens has worked on a variety of projects, primarily for international and national non-profit organizations.