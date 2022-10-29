To celebrate the organization’s 10th year anniversary, and after a two year hiatus it has been announced that the NAAHP Conference is returning. Hundreds of attendees look forward to the National Alliance for the Advancement of Haitian Professionals (NAAHP) Conference. This year’s conference is long anticipated. NAAHP leadership has announced today that registration is open for this important event taking place December 1-3 in Boston, Massachusetts.

This year’s agenda will center around the theme: Empowered to thrive! Charting the Way to a New Height in the Haitian Diaspora. The conference will include presentations, panels, and interactive discussions on how the Haitian diaspora can operate as an economic, cultural, and political power to positively impact the Haitian Diaspora worldwide and contribute to the rebuilding of Haiti. It will deep dive into how adopting a growth mindset at the individual and community level and working as a united front will drive impact now and into the future. Impactful projects will be featured and leveraged as pathways that support the diaspora’s participation as change agents in their communities. The must-attend gathering complements educational and professional opportunities that NAAHP provides to its members year-round.

Established in 2011, NAAHP is dedicated to building on its mission that aspires “To connect, empower, and mobilize Haitian professionals for the advancement of our community” through achieving excellence, raising the bar, and focusing on the future.

“NAAHP will continue offering services, resources, and events such as the annual conference in an attempt to improve the lives of all of our members,” said Serge Renaud, President, NAAHP.

For information about the National Alliance for the Advancement of Haitian Professionals and its initiatives, visit naahpusa.org.