CAP-HAITIEN — Haitians mangos will likely no longer be available in the United States next year because a preclearance program for exporting mangoes from Haiti is being closed due to the “worsening challenges,” an American official said.

It’s become “impossible” for inspectors to safely work in Haiti, said Jorge Abad, the United States Department of Agriculture’s area director for Central America and the Caribbean, in a letter to Ralph Perry, president of the National Association of Exporters of Mangoes (ANEM).

“As per our phone conversation on Oct. 13, 2022, this letter is to notify ANEM that APHIS [Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service] will close the mango preclearance program in Haiti by the end of January 2023,” Abad said in the Oct. 24 missive. “We are taking this action because of worsening challenges in Haiti.”

