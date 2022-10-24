Haitian musicians commemorated the legacy of beloved singer Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Friday, October 21.

Sounds of Little Haiti, which coordinates a concert every third Friday of the month, said Benjamin was scheduled to be their next artist to perform in November.

Before entering the concert space, guests laid roses at the Little Haiti Memorial Living wall and wrote letters to the artist, who died suddenly Oct. 15 after collapsing on stage at a performance in Paris.

Benjamin’s funeral will be held in Miami on Sunday, Nov. 6, his management team shared on Instagram. There will also be a mass in Haiti.

Memorial for Mikaben on the Little Haiti Memorial Living Wall. Photo by Ashley Miznazi for The Haitian Times.

Suzie Felix Castride writes a letter to Mikaben’s family. Photo by Ashley Miznazi for The Haitian Times.

Letters to be gifted to Mikaben’s wife and children. Photo by Ashley Miznazi for The Haitian Times. Photo by Ashley Miznazi for The Haitian Times.

The headliner of the night, Mackendy Talon, founder of the band Harmonik interviews for a broadcast station about his admiration for Mikaben. He wears a shirt that says “in loving memory” of Mikaben. Photo by Ashley Miznazi for The Haitian Times.

A slideshow of Mikaben performances and his family is displayed on an electronic sign outside of the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Photo by Ashley Miznazi for The Haitian Times.