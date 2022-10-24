Haitian musicians commemorated the legacy of beloved singer Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Friday, October 21.
Sounds of Little Haiti, which coordinates a concert every third Friday of the month, said Benjamin was scheduled to be their next artist to perform in November.
Before entering the concert space, guests laid roses at the Little Haiti Memorial Living wall and wrote letters to the artist, who died suddenly Oct. 15 after collapsing on stage at a performance in Paris.
Benjamin’s funeral will be held in Miami on Sunday, Nov. 6, his management team shared on Instagram. There will also be a mass in Haiti.