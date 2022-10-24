PORT-AU-PRINCE — At one prestigious school in Port-au-Prince, children fleeing gangs have stayed sheltered behind the gates for weeks. Hundreds of miles southwest of them, some students inside a cracked school building still go into panic at the slightest hint of tremors, one year after an earthquake damaged the facility. In the Artibonite region, at least 30 schools were vandalized and looted during a two-week period that saw mass protests against inflation turn into mob riots.

In all regions of Haiti, looters raided the food pantries of schools throughout, making off with supplies meant for student lunches at the local schools.

Then in early October, the United Nations International Organization (UNICEF) said Haiti’s increase in violence and resurgence of cholera in Haiti may leave more than 2.4 million children unable to return to school.

