The United Nations Security Council early Friday unanimously approved sanctions against “bad actors” behind Haiti’s violence that will include asset freezes, travel bans and arms embargo measures.

The resolution approved by the 15-member council, established a sanctions committee on Haiti and a panel of experts to support the committee’s work for an initial period of 13 months. The committee will designate individuals and entities subject to the sanctions for one year, to start.

“We hope that this resolution will send a clear signal to the political parties in Haiti they must immediately stop collusion with criminal actors, stop their parties in-fighting, put the interest of their country and people first and reach a consensus on the nation's political structure,” said Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun in comments made immediately after the vote.

Overview: U.N. Security Council votes unanimously to sanction criminal actors by establishing a targeted assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo measures.

