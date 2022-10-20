More than 1,000 people took to the streets of Port-au-Prince Oct. 17, to demand the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry from power. As the protesters marched from the Champ de Mars area toward the U.S. embassy, some held up signs about the ills plaguing Haiti, chiefly the high cost of living, and declaring their stance against international intervention. Several also wore or waved the Russian flag to indicate their preference for a closer relationship with the European nation.

People participated in the hours-long march on foot, bicycle and kamyonèt [commuter truck], accompanied sometimes by the police during the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

A protester sings “victory to the people, no to occupation of our ancestors’ land” while walking with the crowd at the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

A sign in Creole that says “Give us the money transfers in dollars,” a reference to remittances from abroad being distributed in Haitian currency instead of US dollars, during the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times



Various groups at the procession brought along banners with messages such as this one saying, “We are people, we should live like all people” during the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

“Down with the high costs of living,” says one placard during the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

Members of the political party called OPL hold up a banner saying they want a solution to the crisis in Haiti during the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

Haitian National Police (PNH) officers were present throughout the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

Marchers in a procession through the streets of Port-au-Prince on October 17, 2022. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times



Protesters carry a coffin draped in the American flag and photos of Prime Minister Ariel Henry during a mock funeral, meant to represent his departure as head of government, during the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

Protesters and placards proclaimed Russia as a friend of Haiti during the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

Protesters display the Russian flag as they march past the U.S. Embassy during the protest on October 17, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

A protester dressed as Jean-Jacques Dessalines, whose death is commemorated each year on October 17, rides a horse during the protest that day in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times