Just a few minutes past 3 p.m. on Oct. 19, the United Nations Security Council opened a special session whose first agenda item was listed as ‘the question concerning Haiti’ and the second, Somalia. Some observers anticipated that a vote might be taken on the Haitian proposal for international intervention and an arms embargo, brought forth at the beginning of the week.

However, 7 minutes after the meeting started, it ended after a brief statement about Somalia. No mention of Haiti.

Whether the miss was due simply to an outdated calendar, as there have been numerous meetings about Haiti in the past month, or an intentional skip is unclear. What is becoming increasingly clear is that one or several U.N. member countries are hesitant about how to support the armed intervention that Haiti requested Oct. 5 to wrest the country from the gangs controlling key facilities. With each proposal that comes to light, at least one representative reminds the body that past interventions have failed.

Overview: U.N. security council offered proposals to Haiti’s distress call — an arms embargo and a non-U.N. mission to support Haitian National Police.

