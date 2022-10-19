MIAMI – About $6M promised to foster, preserve and develop the Little Haiti community through the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust remains on hold until staff is approved. City officials said to move along the staffing process, they will meet Oct. 27 to approve appointing Dufirstson Julio “D.J.” Neree as interim president/CEO for six months.

The interim president’s salary is $90,000 with benefits.

Photo of Dufirstson Julio “D.J.” Neree from his LinkedIn page

The money donated by the Magic City Innovation District development group intends to help existing shops and homeowners stay in Little Haiti. The funds help residents become homeowners, pay less in rent or secure entrepreneurial grants. The CEO’s role would be to provide general supervision, management and operation of all the trust’s activities and facilities

According to Neree’s resume shared in the board of directors application for the Little Haiti Revitalization Fund, he is managing director and business lawyer at MLK Public Interest Law Offices.

Neree, a Miami native who resides in Little Haiti, serves as president and CEO of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit that combats food insecurity and helps finance cars for District 5 members who experience transportation insecurity.

Previously, Neree worked for the Inter-American Development Bank. He later served as representative for IDB Group Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Neree is also involved with, among others, the City of Miami Code Enforcement Board, City Miami Nuisance Abatement Board, Legal Services of Greater Miami and Catholic Charities Legal Services.