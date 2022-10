CAP-HAITIEN — Michael Benjamin was about six when his father bought a piano for the household. The boy played the instrument more than his other two siblings, eager to learn the art. Benjamin later asked his father, Lionel Benjamin, a prominent singer in the 1970s and 1980s, to teach him how to play the guitar.

“I'm not going to lie, my fingers used to hurt when I used to play the guitar but I never gave up,” Benjamin told The Haitian Times in an interview last December about his father Lionel “Papa Nwèl” Benjamin.

“Music grew in me naturally and I wanted to adapt it on my own,” he said.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.