MIAMI —The Haitian American Nurses Association (HANA) hosted its ninth annual “Cultural Night” at Miami Dade College earlier this month to raise funds for communities in Haiti and in Immokalee and Fort Myers, Florida.

The Oct. 1 event held at the Miami Dade College North Campus featured a rendition of the Eddie Murphy hit movie “Coming to America” – with a “Haitian twist” – written by pastor, Naphis Petit-Bel. Other highlights included a dance routine by Manoucheka Luma, a poem performed by Poetic Lakay and a fashion show by Mimi’s BoutiQ.

HANA says it is still totaling funds from the event, but drew more than $600 from the raffle alone. Next week, HANA will go to Immokalee to deliver care packages and clothes and perform medical check-ups for the Haitian members of that southwestern Florida community.

Scene from “Coming to America with a Haitian Twist”

Children win “Best Cultural Outfit” competition.

Ronette Dominique walks the stage in the “Best Cultural Outfit” competition.

HANA member collects money for a raffle for Miami Heat tickets. Over $600 were raised from this raffle.

Audience watches the play “Coming to America with a Haitian Twist”

Scene from “Coming to America with a Haitian Twist”