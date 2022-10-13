The United States restricted visas of those who fund and encourage violence in Haiti through Haiti’s gangs and stepped up efforts to provide security and humanitarian assistance, State Department officials said during an Oct. 12 media briefing.

The U.S. is preventing active and former Haitian government officials, other individuals and their immediate families involved in the support or operation of criminal street gangs, using the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act. Officials did not name the specific people as U.S. visa records are confidential.

The U.S. is also deploying a Coast Guard ship to patrol offshore Port-au-Prince at the request of the Government of Haiti, the agency said.

Overview: State Department takes delegation to Haiti, works with UN members, and initiates new visa policy to resolve humanitarian and security issues

