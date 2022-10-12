MIAMI — A group of Haitian community and religious organizations said Oct. 11 there should be no military intervention in Haiti and that the Biden Administration should take action against Haiti's ruling class in responding to their homeland’s current crisis.

“This crisis that has put Haiti on the brink is a staged effort to direct intervention,” said Leonie Hermantin, director of development and communications at Sant La.

“Intervention means that there will be no system change,” she said. “Intervention means that people will not be able to fight for justice, for the just transparent government that they want that everybody else has.”

