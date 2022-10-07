UPDATE - 10/7, 4:30 pm: After a 2-2 draw in the first half, Haiti's amputee soccer team lost to Angola in the second half via a 4-2 scoreline in the semi-finals of the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup on Oct. 7 in Turkey.

This loss killed the dream of the Haitian players who wanted to return to Haiti with the trophy of this 16th edition of the competition. Despite the good performance of the Haitian players, including Saviola Charles and John Spinoza, authors of the two goals, the team will not go to the final.

Haiti lost after winning their first five games of the tournament and scored 23 goals in the six matches they played.

